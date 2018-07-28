Image: Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise has a penchant for wild stunts. Now, he’s worked them into the press tour.

Mission: Impossible has enjoyed a franchise resurgence on the back of two things—slick, fun direction and set pieces, and Tom Cruise’s panache for putting himself into danger. As frequent readers will know, I’m a huge fan of both. So it’s a lot of fun for me to see Cruise share his passion for death defiance with the world.

In a new clip from The Late Late Show With James Corden, Tom Cruise takes the host, Corden, on a skydiving adventure to show him that being Tom Cruise isn’t so dangerous. I’m not convinced, and neither was Corden:

“I can’t quite believe I’m doing this,” Corden says, and that anxiety and excitement suffuses the whole (delightful) video. They dive at 15,000 feet, a bit lower than Cruise’s HALO jump, but still, uh, pretty high.

“This feels like a mistake,” Corden adds.