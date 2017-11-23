Image: Still via Youtube

Today is not just Thanksgiving in America, but also Doctor Who’s 54th anniversary. That means while the U.S. has spent its day cramming Turkey into its collective self, well wishes of many happy returns have been sent to one of the U.K.’s most venerable scifi shows. Naturally, Tom Baker’s the best, by the virtue of him being... well, Tom Baker.



54 is an odd number to celebrate, but with a groundbreaking new Doctor and a whole changing of the guard due this Christmas, the future’s looking bright for adventures in Time and Space right now. Still, any excuse to watch Tom Baker be delightfully charming, eh?

Only Tom Baker can get away with slyly putting down his fellow Time Lords with a big, beaming grin on his face like that. The happiest of all the Doctor Whos, indeed.

[Radio Times]