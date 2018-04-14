Image: Toei Tokusatsu Fanclub

Specifically, moms with transforming spandex supersuits.

Introducing Hero Mama League, an online special focusing on three major ladies from sentai shows past:

Nanami, Hurricane Blue from the Hurricanagers (which was brought to America as Power Rangers Ninja Storm), played by Nao Nagasawa

Jasmine, DekaYellow from the Dekarangers (Power Rangers SPD), played by Ayumi Kinoshita

Houka, MagiPink from the Magirangers (Power Rangers Mystice Force), played by Ayumi Beppu

All three women will reprise their roles as former sentai heroes turned moms who must now balance the dual responsibilities of motherhood and saving the planet from the mysterious Space Shinobi Demost.

Everything about this premise rules. Moms? Older, wiser costumed heroes returning to their classic roles? Cross-generational teamups? Yes, yes, a million times yes. Check out these promo photos:

The special, to be released via by the Toei Tokusatsu Fanclub, is scheduled for May 13th, Mother’s Day in Japan. Listen, Saban, if you’re looking for an idea to steal...

Also, here’s the trailer, courtesy of a fan on Twitter:

