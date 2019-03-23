Image: Warner Bros.

The day is drawing closer when Joaquin Phoenix will join the annals of superhero history as one of the few actors to portray the Joker in the flesh. Joker has entered the editing process, and to celebrate director Todd Phillips has posted a new, enigmatic image of the Crown Prince of Crime.

Advertisement

The image, featuring the villain, presumably pre-Jokerification, thoughtful and pensive in an ornate living room. The shot is in black and white, and gives a fascinating impression of a film we’ve seen very little of. It’s formal, moody, a little regal, more British period drama than superhero flick. It’ll be fascinating to see what sort of vibe the famously eccentric Phoenix brings to the role, and how Philllips chooses to frame the character.



Joker, which also stars Zazie Beetz, Robert DeNiro, and Mac Maron, will be out October 4, 2019.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.