Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Quentin Tarantino gives updates on Kill Bill’s next installment and his confusion over the Star Trek timelines. News from the ever-expanding Walking Dead TV universe. Plus some news from CW-land including intriguing updates on the Crisis on Infite Earths crossover event. Spoilers, whoaaaaa!



Rogue Trooper

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Duncan Jones provided an extremely encouraging update on his upcoming Rogue Trooper movie.

We’re in the exciting bit right now of concept-arting-out some of the elements of the script. The script is really looking pretty good now. It’s getting to the point where we’re going to have to start casting and making the thing. It really does look very good. I think we’ve come up with a really smart way to approach it. Hopefully, [we’ve] learnt the lessons from previous 2000AD films, where they were either not loyal to what the original comic was, or, in Dredd’s case, just done at slightly too big a budget to actually be successful, even though the film was critically well-received. I think we’ve really kind of nailed this one. So, it looks good. It looks good that we’ll get to make it and I think people are going to really like it.

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Strek

Appearing as a guest on the Happy.Sad.Confused podcast, Quentin Tarantino confirmed his proposed Star Trek movie is set in the “Chris Pine timeline” of the J.J. Abrams movies, though simultaneously renounced deviations from the original series, including Benedict Cumberbatch’s incarnation of Khan Noonien Singh.

Well, it’s an idea then we got together and talked it out and then we hired Mark Smith, who did [The] Revenant to write the script. I don’t know how much I can say. The one thing I can say is it would deal with the Chris Pine timeline. Now, I still don’t quite understand, and J.J. [Abrams] can’t explain it to me, and my editor has tried to explain it to me and I still don’t get it...about something happened in the first movie that now kind of wiped the slate clean. I don’t buy that. I don’t like it. I don’t appreciate it. I don’t — f*** that...I want the whole series to have happened, it just hasn’t happened yet. No, Benedict Cumberbatch or whatever his name is is not Khan, alright? Khan is Khan. And I told J.J., like, ‘I don’t understand this. I don’t like it.’ And then he was like, ‘Ignore it! Nobody likes it. I don’t understand it. Just do whatever you want. If you want it to happen the exact way it happens on the series it can.

Kill Bill Vol. 3

On the same episode, Tarantino confirmed he’s still considering a third entry in his Kill Bill series.

Me and Uma [Thurman] have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth. I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill.

Thor: Love & Thunder

James Gunn has confirmed on Twitter the fourth Thor movie starring Natalie Portman will be set before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

And just for the record:

Black Widow

In further MCU news, Scarlet Johansson would neither confirm nor deny if Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye appears in Black Widow.

My lips are sealed. You gotta wait and see.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In a recent interview with IGN, Kevin Smith promised the finale shot of The Rise of Skywalker will “melt your mind.”

Spawn

Speaking with Comic Book at San Diego Comic-Con, Todd McFarlane revealed he plans to raise twenty million dollars for a new Spawn movie on Kickstarter.

Look I am relentless, I’m like a dog with a bone. I will get there, I promise you. I will get there. Because I will beat the system. Here’s what I’ll do: I’ll do it as a Kickstarter... and here’s the Kickstarter: I need 20 million people to give me a dollar. And I will make this movie, and when I get the money back I’ll return the dollar back to you. And you will be my producers... and all I’ll need is the distribution. That’s doable today. I don’t get why Ryan Gosling doesn’t do that for every one of his movies, ‘I need 20 million of you to give me a dollar,’ are you kidding, he’d have it in an hour and could go do his thing! But people in the system are beholden to it and they have obligations, and the guy on the outside, me, goes ‘I’m only going to give them so much time, and then I’m just going to come up with some crazy idea.’

This film, presumably, still stars Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner.

Saw

Coming Soon reports the mysterious new Saw film starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson will now hit theaters on May 15, 2020—six months earlier than previously announced.

Critters Attack!

Just in time for today’s release, a new clip from Critters Attack! formally introduces Bianca the friendly Crite—this series’ take on Gizmo the Mogwai or F.T. the Fuzzy Tomato.

The Flash

Den of Geek’s Mike Cecchini reports Keiynan Lonsdale will return as Wally West in season six “to fight one of the greatest Flash villains ever.”

Meanwhile, Carlos Valdes denied recent rumors he’s leaving the series during the Flash panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

I know [about the rumors]. Here’s the thing - this should be a cautionary tale. When ‘publication x’ says, ‘sources tell us... bla-di-bla-di-bla’, they have no sources! The telltale signs are there, the red flags are there, but people buy that sh-t anyway. They’ll buy that sh-t till the cows come home! I can’t tell you how many people have come up to me, have written to me, have yelled at me, have cried at me, about me leaving the show. I’m like, ‘I’m learning sh-t about myself that I didn’t know - this is crazy!’ So, for me, it’s a cautionary tale: Don’t believe the rumors. I’m here. Season 6, I’m here.

[Digital Spy]

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Cecchini also reports out of SDCC that Tom Cavanagh is confirmed to play Pariah, the dimension-hopping scientist who witnessed the creation of the universe in this year’s Crisis 0n Infinite Earths crossover event.

Additionally, Entertainment Weekly says Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch is also set return as Lois Lane. With Superman Tyler Hoechlin also set for a return, the site adds, “Not only that, but we’ll also meet Clark and Lois’ child in the five-hour, multiverse-threatening event.”

Supergirl

Jeremy Jordan officially announced his return to Supergirl on Instagram.

Third Walking Dead Spinoff

Blooding-Disgusting reports Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct the pilot episode of the third and still-currently untitled Walking Dead spinoff.

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart confirmed to TV Line he’ll once again wear his classic The Next Generation uniform for a flashback scene on Star Trek: Picard.

I did strongly make the point that I did not want to be in a uniform...at all... And I have just made myself look slightly foolish by insisting that in the end of next week’s [filming] work, I will be in a uniform... Because it’s a flashback and I said ‘in order for this to have the right kind of context, I need to be in a uniform.’

Riverdale

According to Den of Geek, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted an Afterlife With Archie-inspired Halloween episode “could be on cards” during the Riverdale panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The outlet also reports season four will include a new musical episode, the formation of The Archies, and a Risky Business-inspired storyline in which Veronica and Cheryl produce and sell a maple syrup rum.

Into the Dark

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “School Spirit,” Into the Dark’s first day of school episode that sounds like a mash-up of Bad Ronald and the “Bus Boy” episode of Dexter’s Laboratory.

Arthur, a socially malformed outcast, has secretly lived inside the walls of the local high school since his Freshman year spending his days spying and obsessing over his former classmates…and one girl in particular – Wendy. When Wendy gets her heart broken by the high school hot shot, Arthur sees his chance to swoop in and enact revenge on his enemies.

Westworld

Flickering Myth has six new Westworld character posters.

Legion

Syd’s secret origin is revealed in the trailer for next week’s episode of Legion.

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, the group navigates a literal minefield in a clip from “Channel 4,” the August 11 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.