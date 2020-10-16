Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
To the Surprise of Absolutely No One, Star Trek: Discovery Will Return for a Fourth Season

James Whitbrook
Star Trek: DiscoveryStar TrekCBSCBS All ACcessStreaming
Michael Burnham is all of us.
Gif: CBS

At least this time, there isn’t a showrunner change?

As the third season of the Star Trek series that kicked off this new golden age of Trek has hit CBS All Access (and Netflix internationally) this week, CBS has officially confirmed that yes, indeed, its very successful Star Trek show will continue to be a thing for a good while yet.

Alongside a new video including stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, and co-showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, it’s confirmed that the new season enters production in a matter of weeks on November 2. The cast and crew will navigate a strange new world—sorry, wrong Star Trek show—of filming the Discovery’s adventures in the far future of the 32nd century right here in 2020, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to impact film and TV sets across the world.

Given the news earlier this week that franchise architect Kurtzmann has pitched plans for more Trek all the way up until 2027 at the very least, it’s hardly a shock to learn that Michael Burnham and the crew will be on board for that. But it’s still nice to hear it officially.

Star Trek: Discovery’s third season is currently airing on CBS All Access.

