It’s been a long time coming, but Marvel has finally revealed the face of its long-in-the-works Shang-Chi movie: Canadian-Chinese actor Simu Liu has been tapped to bring the martial arts superhero to life.

Liu, known for the sitcom Kim’s Convenience (which is excellent), was apparently just cast for the role this past week, with his screen test last Sunday. That’s a quick turnaround.

The upcoming movie, all about the master of martial arts Shang-Chi, will also feature Tony Leung playing the Mandarin. Like, the real one. No, not the Iron Man 3 one. That actually bad guy. Also, Awkwafina is in the film in an as-yet unannounced role.

Shang-Chi will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle), based on a script by Dave Callaham. We’ll bring you more from Marvel’s presence in Hall H as it happens in our panel liveblog.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be out February 2021.

