Kori’s ready for battle. Photo : Ben Mark Holzberg/HBO Max

This is some Injustice-ass gear, and we’re here for it.



Across Titans’ first two seasons, Anna Diop’s Kori has not actually suited up alongside her fellow Titans, going into action in just, well... normal, but very fabulously extra clothes. But now that Kori’s past is about to catch up with her in a very personal way with her villainous sister Blackfire contacting her in the season two finale, it seems she’s decided that now’s the time to actually gear up.

Advertisement

Photo : Ben Mark Holzberg/HBO Max

The concept art for Starfire’s new look. Photo : Gina DeDomenico/HBO Max

Advertisement

The costume, designed by Laura Jean Shannon, is the first time we’ve ever gotten to see an official live-action take on Starfire’s comics look . It’s much more elaborate than the usually pretty minimalist aesthetic that she wears across the comics, leaning into a more armored aesthetic that not only feels right at home with the rest of the Titans’ costumes (including the recently revealed Red Hood), but also with the DC heroes of the similarly gritty Injustice games. But even then, it still reads as classically Starfire: the light purple is there as are the little green accents. The biggest change is swapping in gold for what would’ve been a more comics-accurate silver. It still looks like a solid upgrade at least.



Titans is set to return on HBO Max sometime next year.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.