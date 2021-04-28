Titans Season 3 Casts a Mad Men and Angel Alum as Scarecrow

Vincent Kartheiser at the 59th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 18, 2019. Photo : Valery Hache/AFP ( Getty Images )

We’ve gotten a few glimpses of what to expect from DC series Titans when it returns to HBO Max, like the excellent outfits we’ll be seeing Starfire and Red Hood rocking in season three. Today, however, we got a bit of important casting: Vincent Kartheiser is coming aboard as Dr. Jonathan Crane.

The series’ own Twitter broke the news, with an image of the actor (whose best-known roles include Connor on Angel and Pete Campbell on Mad Men; he was also on Netflix’s The OA) next to a comic panel depicting Crane and his sinister alter ego, Scarecrow.

We’ve known since last year’s DC Fandom event that the character of Scarecrow would be joining the show, which is looking to up the stakes between its Gotham City heroes and villains in its upcoming season. Though there’s no word yet on who’ll be playing another of season three’s big new additions, Barbara Gordon—Commissioner Barbara Gordon, that is—with Kartheiser now cast, it seems like we might be getting more on that soon.

Speaking of things as-yet unknown, there’s still no word on when Titans season three will be arriving on HBO Max.



