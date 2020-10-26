Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Titans' Red Hood Is on the Warpath in New Season 3 Images

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Titans
TitansRed HoodCurran WaltersrobinBatmanHBO MaxDC ComicsDC EntertainmentWarner BrosDC UniverseStreaming
Jason Todd as Red Hood.
Image: HBO Max

Though Titans has never been one of DC’s strongest live-action series, HBO Max has given the show a third season—and with it, yet another chance to capture audiences’ imaginations with its depiction of a gritty world in which the Titans are seemingly the only people really trying to take down villains. All sorts of new characters are making their way to the third season, including a slightly different sort of Jason Todd.

While Titans hasn’t really set itself up to tackle Batman’s “A Death in the Family” story, season three will feature Curran Walters’ Jason Todd pivoting to Red Hood. In the comics, after the onetime Boy Wonder is brutally murdered by the Joker and Harley Quinn, he’s resurrected as result of Superboy-Prime altering reality.

Just how Titans is going to explain Jason taking a new superhero identity is anyone’s guess, and HBO Max is being tight-lipped with details about the new season. But the studio’s just released two new images of the Red Hood getup, and quite frankly, they look fantastic.

A photo of Titans’ actual Red Hood costume.
Photo: HBO Max
Given where Titans’ Jason Todd has been both emotionally and mentally pretty much from the moment he stepped onto screen, it’s not hard to imagine him finally channeling all that rage into a drastic reinvention meant to put distance between him and the rest of the Batman family. What’s interesting, though, is that if you look very closely at his helmet—which one would assume is new—you can see there’s a huge crack in it, potentially hinting that this Red Hood’s origins might at least nod to his comics counterpart’s murder, or suggesting that Titans might actually try to do the whole shebang, Joker and all.

Concept art of Red Hood.
Image: Greg Hopwood/HBO Max
The latter sounds like the sort of massive undertaking that almost certainly would drag Titans’ plot down and potentially lead to other characters not getting fleshed-out arcs of their own, which wouldn’t be great, but it wouldn’t be a first for the series. There’s still no official word on when Titans is set to return given production delays caused by the covid-19 pandemic, but we’ll keep you updated as news becomes available.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

DISCUSSION

theduke
TheDuke

NERD PEDANTRY! “In the comics, after the onetime Boy Wonder is brutally murdered by the Joker and Harley Quinn, he’s resurrected as result of Superboy-Prime altering reality.” Unless there is a retcon of which I am unaware, Harley was not part of Jason’s murder. That occurred in 1988's Death in the Family. Harley was a creation of the Batman: The Animated Series, first appearing in 1992 and subsequently introduced to DC printed comics canon in 1993.

I’m a lot of fun at parties! (I’ll show myself out...)