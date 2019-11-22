Titans' Nightwing Finally Appears in an Epic Season 2 Finale Trailer

Titans has been taking its sweet ass time to show us the goods—the goods being Dick Grayson embracing his Nightwing identity that the series has been teasing for weeks. We’ve watched as the Titans went their separate ways because of Dick’s betrayal, leaving the former Boy Wonder broken, alone, and feeling as if there’s nothing left in the world for him. But that’s all about to change.

Advertisement

Ahead of Titans’ season two finale, DC Universe has just dropped a trailer teasing the team’s reunion to take Deathstroke out once and for all— a nd while they appear to be stronger than ever, they’re all still understandably terrified of the lethal assassin. But just as it seems Deathstroke might actually be able to defeat the show’s heroes, someone “new” shows up with a fancy pair of electrified batons.

Titans’ season two finale hits DC Universe on November 29.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.