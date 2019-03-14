Photo: DC Universe

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The Picard show adds another mysterious main cast member. Get a look at how Alien is celebrating its 40th anniversary. John Carpenter’s Syfy anthology is no more. Plus, the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot may have a new writer, and get ready for Gemini Man to maybe mess with your eyes. Spoilers, go!

Advertisement

Pirates of the Caribbean

Discussing Film reports Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides writer Terry Rossio is now in talks to replace Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick as the script writer on Disney’s planned reboot.

Gemini Man



According to The Playlist, Ang Lee’s Gemini Man will utilize the same High Frame Rate technology the director previously used on Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Advertisement

Rawhead Rex

Speaking with The Dark Side Magazine, George Pavlou, director of the 1987 Rawhead Rex movie, revealed he plans to reboot the film after recently re-acquiring the rights to Clive Barker’s story.

We might reboot Rawhead Rex. After 30 years and with the film finally out on Blu-ray and the fans so enthusiastic for it, well, it’s just pleased me enormously. For years I’ve been watching this horrible degraded, nasty 4×3 format version on YouTube and it was just depressing me so I spent ten years trying to acquire the rights in order to get the full wide screen negative sourced copy out there.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Charlie’s Angels

Ella Balinska has our first official look at the new Angels.

Advertisement

Tolkien

A bewildered-looking J.R.R. Tolkien stars in a new poster for the biopic from Coming Soon.

Advertisement





Captive State

Bloody-Disgusting also has two new clips from Rupert Wyatt’s Captive State.

Alien

20th Century Fox has released a trailer for six new short films set in the universe of Ridley Scott’s Alien franchise, in honor of the original film’s 40th anniversary. The shorts are titled, “Alone,” “Containment,” “Harvest,” “Night Shift,” “Ore,” and “Specimen.”





Titans

Deadline has word that Caprica and How to Get Away With Murder’s Esai Morales will play Slade “Deathstroke” Wilson on the second season of DC Universe’s Titans.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Picard



Deadline also reports Evan Evagora has joined the cast of the Jean-Luc Picard spinoff series in a currently undisclosed role.

Advertisement

The Last Kids on Earth

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O’Hara, Keith David, Bruce Campbell, Garland Whitt, Montse Hernandez, Charles Demers, and Nick Wolfhard have joined the voice cast of Netflix’s upcoming animated series, The Last Kids on Earth, based on Max Brallier’s popular series of illustrated novels. The series concerns a group of suburban middle schoolers battling zombies after the apocalypse. [Deadline]

Advertisement

John Carpenter’s Tales for a Halloween Night

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Stormy Kings Productions president Sandy King confirmed the planned John Carpenter anthology series has been canceled at Syfy.

We had one [project] where Syfy wanted Tales for a Halloween Night but it quickly became evident that they just wanted the title. And I really saw a disaster on the horizon. So I went, ‘No, no, no. This is not a good idea.’ It was a greenlit series but if it’s not gonna be something cool for the fans and for the eventual audience, then I don’t think it’s a good idea to do it.

Advertisement

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix revealed a new poster for the second season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows

A truce is formed between vampires and werewolves in the synopsis for episode three, “Werewolf Feud.”

The fragile truce between the vampires and Staten Island’s werewolves is tested, and Colin Robinson finds romance with a new co-worker. Written by Josh Lieb; Directed by Jemaine Clement.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Nora finally comes clean about her alliance with Thawne in the promo for next week’s episode, “Time Bomb.”

Gotham

Finally, Fox has released a violent “red band” trailer for Bane’s debut episode of Gotham premiering next week.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.