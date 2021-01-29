Titans Has Cast Another Major Batfamily Member

At this point there’s more Batfamily folks in Titans than there are Teen Titans. Image : Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Zendaya dances around those big Spider-Man 3 casting rumors. Michael B. Jordan discusses his openness to return for Black Panther in some capacity. The Nevers has found a replacement for Joss Whedon. Plus, Mads Mikkelsen still has hope for more Hannibal, and what’s to come on the Valentines edition of Into the Dark. Spoilers, go!



Spider-Man 3

In conversation with Carey Mulligan, Zendaya seemingly confirmed Alfred Molina does indeed reprise his role as Dr. Octopus in Spider-Man 3.

Advertisement

Black Panther 2

Elsewhere, Michael B. Jordan revealed to People he’s open to reprising his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther 2.

That’s something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons. [I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating. But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.

Adrift

Deadline reports Jared Leto will re-team with director Darren Aronofsky for an adaptation of Koji Suzuki’s short story, Adrift. Set “in the dead calm of the open sea”, the story concerns a fishing boat that finds an abandoned yacht emitting “a strange distress call.” Soon, “a deckhand agrees to take lone control” of the vessel as “it’s towed into port,” only to learn “why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a ‘Ghost Ship.’”

Advertisement

The Black Phone

Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke plans to re-team with director Scott Derrickson on an adaptation of the the 2004 Joe Hill story, The Black Phone, concerning a haunted telephone installed in a kidnapper’s basement. [Deadline]

Advertisement

The Eternal Daughter

Hauntings all day! Deadline also reports Tilda Swinton will re-team with The Souvenir director Joanna Hogg on The Eternal Daughter, a ghost story concerning “a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother who must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home, a once-grand manor that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery.”

Advertisement

Bones & All

Lastly, Timothée Chalamet is also re-teaming with director Luca Guadagnino on Bones & All, a project only described as a “horror love-story.” According to Deadline, Taylor Russell (Escape Room) is currently “circling a lead role.”

Advertisement

Untitled John Carpenter Project

During a recent interview with The Daily Beast, John Carpenter revealed he is “working on a couple of things” but is in no hurry to make them amid covid-19 concerns.

I’m working on a couple of things. But I’m not doing anything for a while, until the world comes back and rights itself. It’s insane now. It’s nuts! I’m not going to go out there and get sick.

Advertisement

Prisoners of the Ghostland

Entertainment Weekly has a new photo of Sofia Boutella and Nicolas Cage in Prisoners of the Ghostland.

Advertisement

Photo : RLJE Films

Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot



Tom Green tracks a Sasquatch in the trailer for Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot, coming to DVD April 20, 2021.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

SpongeBob and company rescue Gary from snail-nappers in the latest trailer for Sponge on the Run.

Titans

Jay Lycurgo has been cast as the legendary boy wonder (and occasional Batman, eventually) Tim Drake in the third season of Titans.

Advertisement

The Power

Tim Robbins will replace Rainn Wilson in Amazon’s new series adapting Naomi Alderman’s sci-fi thriller, The Power, in which every teenage girl on the planet gains the sudden ability to electrocute people at will. Robbins will play Daniel Dandon, “the self-righteous and self-important Republican governor of Washington state and constant thorn in the side of Margot Cleary-Lopez (Leslie Mann), the Democratic mayor of Seattle.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Deadline also reports Sonya Balmores (Marvel’s Inhumans) has joined the cast of Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer series in a currently undisclosed role.

Advertisement

The Nevers

HBO has hired Philipa Goslett (How to Talk to Girls at Parties) to replace Joss Whedon as the showrunner and executive producer of The Nevers. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Hannibal

Appearing as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mads Mikkelsen stated Hannibal’s newfound popularity on Netflix has “revitalized” discussion about a potential fourth season.

has found a new home on Netflix, the talks have been revitalized…I don’t think you’d find a member of the cast that is still alive that would say, ‘No, thanks.’ We all enjoyed it tremendously.

Advertisement

[Comic Book]

Into the Dark

Finally, a man slowly discovers he’s dating some sort of octopus woman in the trailer for “Tentacles”, this year’s Valentine’s Day episode of Into the Dark.

Banner art by Jim Cook