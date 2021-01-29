Titans Has Cast Another Major Batfamily Member

Zendaya dances around those big Spider-Man 3 casting rumors. Michael B. Jordan discusses his openness to return for Black Panther in some capacity. The Nevers has found a replacement for Joss Whedon. Plus, Mads Mikkelsen still has hope for more Hannibal, and what’s to come on the Valentines edition of Into the Dark. Spoilers, go!
Spider-Man 3
In conversation with Carey Mulligan, Zendaya seemingly confirmed Alfred Molina does indeed reprise his role as Dr. Octopus in Spider-Man 3.
Black Panther 2
Elsewhere, Michael B. Jordan revealed to People he’s open to reprising his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther 2.
That’s something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons. [I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating. But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.
Adrift
Deadline reports Jared Leto will re-team with director Darren Aronofsky for an adaptation of Koji Suzuki’s short story, Adrift. Set “in the dead calm of the open sea”, the story concerns a fishing boat that finds an abandoned yacht emitting “a strange distress call.” Soon, “a deckhand agrees to take lone control” of the vessel as “it’s towed into port,” only to learn “why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a ‘Ghost Ship.’”
The Black Phone
Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke plans to re-team with director Scott Derrickson on an adaptation of the the 2004 Joe Hill story, The Black Phone, concerning a haunted telephone installed in a kidnapper’s basement. [Deadline]
The Eternal Daughter
Hauntings all day! Deadline also reports Tilda Swinton will re-team with The Souvenir director Joanna Hogg on The Eternal Daughter, a ghost story concerning “a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother who must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home, a once-grand manor that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery.”
Bones & All
Lastly, Timothée Chalamet is also re-teaming with director Luca Guadagnino on Bones & All, a project only described as a “horror love-story.” According to Deadline, Taylor Russell (Escape Room) is currently “circling a lead role.”
Untitled John Carpenter Project
During a recent interview with The Daily Beast, John Carpenter revealed he is “working on a couple of things” but is in no hurry to make them amid covid-19 concerns.
I’m working on a couple of things. But I’m not doing anything for a while, until the world comes back and rights itself. It’s insane now. It’s nuts! I’m not going to go out there and get sick.
Prisoners of the Ghostland
Entertainment Weekly has a new photo of Sofia Boutella and Nicolas Cage in Prisoners of the Ghostland.
Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot
Tom Green tracks a Sasquatch in the trailer for Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot, coming to DVD April 20, 2021.
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
SpongeBob and company rescue Gary from snail-nappers in the latest trailer for Sponge on the Run.
Titans
Jay Lycurgo has been cast as the legendary boy wonder (and occasional Batman, eventually) Tim Drake in the third season of Titans.
The Power
Tim Robbins will replace Rainn Wilson in Amazon’s new series adapting Naomi Alderman’s sci-fi thriller, The Power, in which every teenage girl on the planet gains the sudden ability to electrocute people at will. Robbins will play Daniel Dandon, “the self-righteous and self-important Republican governor of Washington state and constant thorn in the side of Margot Cleary-Lopez (Leslie Mann), the Democratic mayor of Seattle.” [Deadline]
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Deadline also reports Sonya Balmores (Marvel’s Inhumans) has joined the cast of Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer series in a currently undisclosed role.
The Nevers
HBO has hired Philipa Goslett (How to Talk to Girls at Parties) to replace Joss Whedon as the showrunner and executive producer of The Nevers. [Deadline]
Hannibal
Appearing as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mads Mikkelsen stated Hannibal’s newfound popularity on Netflix has “revitalized” discussion about a potential fourth season.
has found a new home on Netflix, the talks have been revitalized…I don’t think you’d find a member of the cast that is still alive that would say, ‘No, thanks.’ We all enjoyed it tremendously.
Into the Dark
Finally, a man slowly discovers he’s dating some sort of octopus woman in the trailer for “Tentacles”, this year’s Valentine’s Day episode of Into the Dark.
All this talk about bringing back Killmonger, but I’m interested in seeing more of M’Baku even if it was in a solo film.