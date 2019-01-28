Photo: DC Universe

Chris Pine doesn’t think Steve Trevor could come back for a Wonder Woman 3. Jonathan Frakes drops an interesting hint about where Jean-Luc is at heading into the Picard show. The new Ghostbusters sets its release date. Plus, David Ramsey on the perpetual hopes of Arrow’s Diggle becoming a Green Lantern. Spoilers, go!

Untitled John Cena/Jason Bateman Project

According to Variety, John Cena has signed on to star in a Netflix film directed by Jason Bateman concerning “an abandoned movie studio where the sets come to life.”

Wonder Woman 2/Wonder Woman 3

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris Pine suggested Steve Trevor won’t be returning for a third Wonder Woman movie.

I think Steve’s done. I think Steve’s done his bit. I wish them all the luck in the world.

Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins hyped Wonder Woman 2's best action sequence to Variety.

I have a scene that is in this movie that is totally different, but it’s my No Man’s Land scene, where it is that there’s one scene that I am so excited about... It won’t be the same scene, but there are some moments I’m really excited about.

Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill has officially signed on to write the sequel. [That Hashtag Show]

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Deadline reports Saban will produce Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Kevin Smith’s first Jay and Silent Bob film since 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Morbius, The Living Vampire

THR’s Aaron Couch reports Morbius hits theaters July 31, 2020.

Ghostbusters

Jason Reitman himself has confirmed the new Ghostbusters opens July 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, A leaked audition tape from Black Mirror actress Sarah Abbot appears to line up with previous reports that the film’s four new leads will be played by preteen actors. [We Got This Covered]

Tito and the Birds

A machine allows a boy to speak to birds in a new clip from the animated film, Tito and the Birds.

Nightmare Cinema

Mickey Rourke hosts his own horror anthology in the first trailer for Nightmare Cinema, featuring segments from Alejandro Brugués, Ryûhei Kitamura, David Slade, Joe Dante, and Mick Garris.

Feedback

We also have a Spanish-language trailer for Feedback, a new film from director Pedro C. Alonso and producer Jaume Collet-Serra, concerning a radio station overtaken by ghouls.

Titans

That Hashtag Show reports DC is now casting “Latinx, Asian or Caucasian” actors to play Slade “Deathstroke” Wilson and his daughter, Rose “Ravager” Wilson.

The Outsider

According to Deadline, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb and Marc Menchaca have joined the cast of the Stephen King adaptation as series regulars, while Hettienne Park and Michael Esper will appear in recurring roles.

Stan Against Evil

Sad news—Stan Against Evil has been canceled by IFC, according to creator Dana Gould on his own podcast.

Stan Against Evil, I am sad to report, will not be returning for a fourth season. It had a great run of three seasons. It’s not coming back. Will it show up in some other form on some other network someday? Maybe. But right now, as we like to say, it’s dead as Kelsey’s nuts. I’m very proud of the show and its fantastic cast: John McGinley, Janet Varney, Nate Mooney, Deborah Baker Jr., our great directors, Eban Schletter our great music person, Autonomous F/X, all the people that worked on the show. I’m leaving a lot of people out. This isn’t the official format for my thank you, but I thought everybody did a great job. The show’s on Hulu, you can enjoy it. It ain’t comin’ back anytime soon, but that is -as they say- showbiz, and I’m already working on some other cool crap that will hopefully come your way.

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Star Trek: Picard

Jonathan Frakes confirmed Picard is no longer a Starfleet Captain in a new interview with Deadline.

The feeling is [the Next Generation cast] would love to be part of it. But the feeling is also that it’s Patrick [Stewart]’s show. [Laughs.] Having said that, I can’t imagine a world where there’s no reference to what happened to the rest of the Next Generation cast. Patrick isn’t playing Capt. Jean-Luc Picard this time, he’s done with [that phase of his career in] Starfleet in this show. That’s about the only thing I do know about the show.

Nightbreed: The Series

Clive Barker’s official website offered an update on the Nightbreed TV series.

Nightbreed is moving forward at quite a rate with a couple of very well-known directors showing a great deal of interest in it. I am on board to provide mythologies and ideas and hopefully put the Barkerian weirdness on the material. At the moment, we’re putting the team together: we have a writer, director, producers and now that the New Year has begun we’ll all get together and start to plan the long-term narrative, not just the opening narrative which is what we’ve done so far. I have the sense that, if all the things that I’ve been promised come true, there is a real passion for matching the tone of both the book and the film.

Clive Barker’s Books of Blood

In the same post, Barker also wrote about his partnership with Brannon Braga on the upcoming Books of Blood TV series.

The television adaptation of The Books of Blood, a series I’m working on with Brannon Braga, is going forth, speedily, and working with Brannon is an absolute joy. I should add I think, because this is tasty, the series has been expanded from the stories in the Books of Blood with stories that have been developed by me along the style of the Books of Blood stories – because it’s thirty years since I wrote the Books of Blood and my mind has certainly not remained empty of those kind of ideas. So there are, I think, about thirty narratives which I have developed which you could call ‘Books of Blood stories’, as narrative outlines, but I haven’t yet turned them into stories. We will probably turn at least some of those into episodes for the television series. What I’m trying to do is at very least match, and in some cases surpass, the intensity of the original Books of Blood. Some of those stories have a nod and a wink to another kind of narrative – I mean New Murders in the Rue Morgue, is an example, obviously a nod to Poe, but then there’s Rawhead Rex which is a straight-off monster story, and I want to revisit those kinds of stories. I want to do a new monster story for instance, something that is fresh and for a modern audience. I am hoping that in the Books of Blood series we will not only go to the most chilling and intense of the books but I will add to that sum of stories new tales that perhaps wouldn’t even have occurred to me thirty years ago. The world has changed. The world has become a darker, scarier place since then, unbelievably but it’s true.

The Flash

Speaking with TV Guide, Hartley Sawyer confirmed the series is working towards a love interest for Ralph who may-or-may-not be Sue Dibny.

We’re working our way towards [a love interest]. He has to work on himself a little more before that really comes in, but he’s done a lot of work on himself. If that had come in last year, I mean how would that have turned out for him? He was not ready for anything like that. He’s sort of worked the kinks out of his system, where he’s going to be ready for that very, very soon. I’m excited for that.

Meanwhile, Iris is in danger, Barry completes the metahuman cure and Cisco goes on a date in the synopsis for “Cause and XS,” directed by Rachel Talalay.

After Iris (Candice Patton) lands in serious danger, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) races to save her mother. Barry (Grant Gustin) puts the finishing touches on the metahuman cure, leaving Cisco (Carlos Valdes) with a rare night off so he decides to take Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park) on a date. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Jeff Hersh (#514). Original airdate 2/12/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Arrow

John Ramsay also spoke to TV Guide about the possibility of Diggle becoming a Green Lantern.

We’ve been talking about that ring since Season 1,” Ramsey said. “I always loved the idea of being able to jump into the John Stewart mythos, obviously, but I also loved the idea that we were creating something that didn’t exist before. John Diggle never existed before. We created this character, Spartan, that never existed in the comics or in any other universe, and now it’s part of the comics. So that was always something and continues to be something I’m really proud of. But who can resist playing the Green Lantern? So yeah, was I excited when I saw that? Without a doubt. Will it ever happen? Who knows. I don’t have the answer to that — it’s way above my paygrade — but it’s something would love to do.

In the meantime, Team Arrow is set to track a serial killer in the synopsis for “Star City Slayer” airing February 11.

Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) are disappointed after they learn that William (guest star Jack Moore) is hiding something from them. Wanting to focus on his family, Oliver steps back from his Green Arrow duties and let’s the team take over tracking down a serial killer. However, when the team becomes targets for the killer, things take a bloody turn. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Jill Blankenship (#713). Original airdate 2/11/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Isobel suffers from mysterious blackouts in the synopsis for episode five, “Don’t Speak.”

Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) begin to worry about Isobel (Lily Cowles) after a series of mysterious blackouts cause her to spiral. Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Grant Green (guest star Peter Diseth) for help when she learns that he may have witnessed something strange on the night Rosa died. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) uncover a secret that Kyle’s father had been keeping from everyone. Karan Oberoi also stars. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Adam Lash & Cori Uchida (#105). Original airdate 2/12/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Deadly Class

Spoiler TV has images from episode four, “Mirror People.” Click through for more.

Saya and Marcus have to survive an attack on the school when Saya’s past comes back to haunt her.

Gotham

Finally, Bane debuts in the trailer for this week’s episode of Gotham, “Pena Dura.”

