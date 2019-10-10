Titans' Boy of Steel Lives Up to His Name in New Clip

In Titans’ second season, the series is set to further explore the lives of the DC Universe’s Trinity by way of their younger counterparts, who all made names for themselves by aping their elders’ aesthetics and using their connections to the older heroes to strike fear into the hearts of villains.

While we’ve seen a fair amount of Dick Gray and Don na Troy in action, Conner Kent, the clone who goes on to become Superboy, has been conspicuously missing from the series so far, but it look s like that that’s all about to change. In a new clip, Conner, like his cousin Clark, seems to have made a home for himself out in the American country side, where he and his canine pal Krypto are trying to lay low and avoid being detected by the Cadmus operatives responsible for creating them both.

It’s only a matter of time before the armed operatives find the boy and his dog and appear all but ready to take them in with lethal force. But again, this is Superboy we’re talking about here, meaning that the bullets the baddies are packing aren’t really anything for him (or Krypto, presumably) to worry about. In fact, it’s the soldiers who should be concerned for their own safety.

