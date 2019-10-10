We come from the future
TelevisionComic Book Shows

Titans' Boy of Steel Lives Up to His Name in New Clip

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:TItans
3.7K
31
Save
Superboy, looking pretty calm while taking gunfire to the chest.
Image: DC Universe

In Titans’ second season, the series is set to further explore the lives of the DC Universe’s Trinity by way of their younger counterparts, who all made names for themselves by aping their elders’ aesthetics and using their connections to the older heroes to strike fear into the hearts of villains.

While we’ve seen a fair amount of Dick Gray and Donna Troy in action, Conner Kent, the clone who goes on to become Superboy, has been conspicuously missing from the series so far, but it looks like that that’s all about to change. In a new clip, Conner, like his cousin Clark, seems to have made a home for himself out in the American countryside, where he and his canine pal Krypto are trying to lay low and avoid being detected by the Cadmus operatives responsible for creating them both.

Advertisement

It’s only a matter of time before the armed operatives find the boy and his dog and appear all but ready to take them in with lethal force. But again, this is Superboy we’re talking about here, meaning that the bullets the baddies are packing aren’t really anything for him (or Krypto, presumably) to worry about. In fact, it’s the soldiers who should be concerned for their own safety.

Titans is now streaming on DC Universe.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Share This Story

More in Titans

Titans Might Have Yet Another Death in the Family Courtesy of Slade Wilson
Titans Got Surprisingly Wet, Wild, and Depressing
Deathstroke Is Out for Blood in This Twisted Titans Teaser
Titans' Murderous Villains Have the Heroes on Edge
New Titans Set Pictures Reveal Our First Glimpse of Nightwing
Looks Like Titans Pulled It Together and Found Its Purpose
Titans' Season 2 Premiere Feels Like a Step Backwards for DC Universe
Titans' Showrunner Knows the Superhero Series Is Getting Ridiculously Big and He Likes It
Superboy Suits Up and Deathstroke Takes Aim in New Titans Season 2 Trailer

About the author

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

EmailTwitterPosts