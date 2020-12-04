We come from the future
We come from the future
Movies

'Tis the Holiday Season in the Friday Gif Party

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
gif party
gif partystar warsRankin-BasschristmashannukahHolidays
Do the holiday...whip?
Gif: Spike TV

You better watch out (but I’m not gonna tell you not to cry because 2020 has been a thing). Santa Claus is coming to town, and so is this week’s gif party! It’s time to decorate our homes, light up the tree, prep the menorah, and boogie into the weekend with some well-deserved gifs.

Be sure to leave your favorite dancing, party, or otherwise festive gif in the comments. Bonus points for commemorating the arrival of the month-long holiday season (if it’s something you celebrate) and its associated cheer—something we could all use a bit more of right now. Be sure to let us know how you’re getting ready for this month, even if all that involves is staying home and drinking socially distant hot chocolate.

I like to celebrate with my favorite Rankin/Bass holiday specials. Yes, that includes the Christmas Warlock with agoraphobia. He’s my 2020 icon.

“Put one foot in front of the other” is a motto we can all take into 2021.
Gif: Rankin/Bass
Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

