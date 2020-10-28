Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

Tiny Toons Is Returning for More Adventures on HBO Max

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:hbo max
hbo maxlooney tunestiny toon adventurestiny toons looniversitysteven spielbergamblinstreamingNostalgiaCartoon Network
19
Save
Some of the Tiny Toons from Tiny Toon Adventures.
Some of the Tiny Toons from Tiny Toon Adventures.
Image: Amblin Entertainment

They’re tiny, they’re toony, they’re all a little, well, Looney Tunes. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced Tiny Toons Looniversity, the latest ‘90s animated series revival from executive producer Steven Spielberg.

Advertisement

According to a press release, Tiny Toons Looniversity has been given a straight-to-series, two-season order. Based on the characters from Tiny Toon Adventures, Tiny Toons Looniversity centers around the wild antics of some of the Looney Tunes offspring—including Babs and Buster Bunny, Elmyra, and Montana Max—as they study to become the next generation of professional toons.

Advertisement

The announcement comes on the heels of the new Animaniacs reboot, which premieres on November 20. It seems like HBO Max is keen on bringing back some of those popular Saturday morning cartoons, possibly more for the parents who grew up with them in the first place, rather than their kids. Erin Gibson is coming onboard as showrunner and executive producer, with Adventure Time’s Nate Cash and Spielberg also serving as executive producers. No expected production or release date has been announced.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
LG CX 55" OLED TV
LG CX 55" OLED TV
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Comics Personifications of Death Ranked in Order of How Overused They Are

You Don't Have to See That Horrid New Gmail Logo If You Use a Mail Client

Everyone Should Be Able to Use the Public Restroom: When ADA Is Not Enough

James Gunn Reportedly Had Warner Bros. Agree He Could Kill Whichever The Suicide Squad Characters He Wanted

DISCUSSION

ernekid
Ernekid

Can we stop cynically strip mining the nostalgia of Millenials and instead actually come up with some original concepts. Animaniacs was fine. Tiny Toons was fine. They were products of the 90s. They don’t need to be rebooted.

Just leave stuff be for christs sake