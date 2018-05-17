Photo: Aaron Krebeck (Andy Bridges)

Damn, this kid is cool.



Andy Bridges, co-owner of Maryland comic shop Cosmic Comix and Toys, recently shared a photo on Twitter of six-year-old Sterling Krebeck dealing some serious damage to a parked car. And yeah, it was totally the kid’s idea. According to Bridges, Sterling came across the wrecked vehicle while hanging around and was immediately like, “Dude, I’ve got this.”

Photo: Aaron Krebeck (Andy Bridges)

“[We] were walking through a parking lot in Annapolis and Sterling just said, ‘What if I did... this?’ And his dad snapped that picture,” Bridges told io9. “I can’t remember exactly what I said but it was something along the lines of, ‘That was easily [one of the] top three things I’ve ever seen.’

“[His father], slightly more pragmatic, said... ‘I hope he didn’t actually touch the metal. I can’t remember what his tetanus situation is,’” Bridges added.

Advertisement

It didn’t take long for fans to create some sweet tributes to the tiny Superman, including one with some nice effects to show how much faster Sterling is than a speeding bullet.



It’s good to know that even in our darkest days, heroes like Sterling are looking out for us. Just make sure to keep him away from Baby Batman. I’m told there’s some bad blood there.