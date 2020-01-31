Tiny DeLoreans, Big Bugs, and Yet Another Baby Yoda Are Among the Week’s Best Toys

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9’s regular round-up of the latest and greatest toys and merchandise. This week, a very buggy action figure, Pokémon gets its skate on, and Hot Toys makes a promise to bring so much Baby Yoda into your life. Check it out!

Scalextric Back to the Future DeLorean Slot Car

Slot cars aren’t as popular in the U.S. as they were back in the ‘80s; they’re now more of a niche hobby. But in the UK the toys aren’t as hard to come by thanks to companies like Scalextric, which might have found the way to reignite an interest in slot cars again across the pond. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the original Back to the Future, so Scalextric is releasing a 1:32-scale time traveling DeLorean slot car complete with a tiny Marty McFly behind the wheel. When available sometime this s pring the car will sell for about $60, assuming that whole Brexit fiasco doesn’t result in steep export prices should you try and buy one of these overseas.

Bear Walker Pokémon Skateboards

If you’re on the hunt for a faster way to get over to a Pokémon Go hotspot, the Pokémon Company has teamed up with deck designer Bear Walker to create a collection of skateboards. The first series includes Charizard, Mewtwo, Gengar, Gyarados, and, of course, Pikachu—you can’t launch a line of Pokémon-themed anything without him. Pricing details won’t be revealed until early February when the line officially launches, but the designs, featuring a sparse use of color combined with raw exposed wood, makes us think they’ll set you back a few hundred bucks, based on the pricing of other skateboards on Walker’s website.

Figma Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars Warrior Bug

We know Figma for its work on bringing highly detailed heroes and villains of games, movies, TV, and anime to life, but here there are, going a bit weirder with one of Starship Trooper’s insectoid foes. This is far from the first monster Figma has put together, of course, but there’s still something bizarre about the company’s approach to articulation and detail being applied to a non-humanoid form.

The Warrior bug, which actually comes from the recent animated follow up to the beloved anti-war satire, doesn’t actually come with much in the way of “accessories.” I nstead, it simply comes with two, smaller-scaled miniature figures of marines: one “standing” figure which includes a swappable head to depict Casper Van Dien’s character from the original film, Johnny Rico; and a second “injured” marine, which, uh...exists to be speared on one of the bug’s several appendages? The figure will cost roughly $100 when it releases in Japan this October. [Toyark]

Hot Toys The Mandalorian The Child Line

Excited by that expensive ( but not that expensive) Sideshow Baby Yoda statue revealed this week— b ut disappointed that, as cute as it is, the life-size lil’ asset isn’t posa ble? Well, good news for you, bad news for your wallet: Hot Toys has announced that it too is getting aboard the Baby Yoda hype-bassinet, announcing a run of toys based on the character across its various lines.

Although the company would not yet reveal full details or even teaser pictures of its plans, Baby Yoda will receive figures in both Hot Toys’ 1/4 and 1/6-scale ranges, as well as multiple figures in its vinyl-toy Cosbaby line (appropriate!). But of most excitement to all, and much to the dread of our savings, the company did indeed confirm it is also working on a life-size rendering of the little space-tyke— d escribed as “incredibly accurate.” However, it’s not yet known if it will be articulated.

We’ll have to wait and see, no doubt more details will be revealed in the near future...after all, New York Toy Fair is next month! [Hot Toys]

