Is Doom Patrol shaping up to be the DC Universe streaming show you should be on the lookout for? So far, all signs point to hell and yes.



The Hollywood Reporter has word that Timothy Dalton has joined the cast of Doom Patrol as Niles Caulder, a.k.a. the Chief. The Chief is the genius doctor who brings together the Doom Patrol in DC’s comics, acting as their guiding mentor (and, in some stories, a more sinister figure behind their formation) as they fight back against strange and supernatural threats to the world.

Dalton’s casting fills out an important primary role in the team, which has already added the likes of Brendan Fraser as Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Dwain Murphy as Negative Man, and Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane. Alan Tudyk will play the series’ villain, Mr. Nobody, and we know Jovian Wade’s Cyborg will play a part in the series.

That seems like it could be it for the show’s main cast, but given that Titans is also coming to DC Universe—and we know the Doom Patrol will play a part in it—could we expect to get confirmation of Ryan Potter’s Beast Boy appearing in the series, given the character got his start with the team?