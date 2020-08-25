Time Travel and Family Drama Make for a Bad Trip in Time Loop

Part of the poster for Time Loop. Image : 101 Films

Tenet might not be hitting Video on Demand because Warner Bros. is being stubborn, but it’s not the only time-bending saga out there. io9 can exclusively reveal the first trailer for 101 Films’ Time Loop, about a father and son who find themselves in the middle of a time paradox, unable to escape.

Written and directed by Ciro Sorrentino, Time Loop stars Mino Sferra and Sam Gittins as a father-son team of scientists who’ve unlocked the secret of time travel while working in a remote Italian village. As you can see in the trailer, things quickly take a turn once they realize the gravity of their actions.

I’m a sucker for time travel stories where everything that’s going to happen has already happened—meaning you can’t change the past because it’s already been changed. It’s why I was angry at how Denzel Washington’s Déjà Vu ended, as it seemed so promising at first (I still maintain the body in the bag at the beginning of the movie was supposed to be Denzel’s). It looks like this is the premise of Time Loop, with different versions of the father and son overlapping each other in time as they try to fix the mistakes they’ve already made. But will this time leap be the final leap home? In time?

Time Loop—starring Sam Gittins, Mino Sferra, Ellie Poussot—will be released on digital and VOD September 1.

