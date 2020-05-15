Time to Warm Up Those Feet for Another Friday Gif Party!

Aang can’t stop the beat. Image : Nickelodeon

Congratulations folks: We did it! Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally on Netflix, just in time for the weekend. And luckily, you don’t need a secret Fire Nation dance party to celebrate. All you need are a few fun gifs.

Leave your favorite party gifs in the comments below, because we got through another week of social distancing and dammit that’s something to be proud of! Bonus points for gifs in honor of one of the best television shows in history, Avatar: The Last Airbender, or its successor The Legend of Korra. Heck, the final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is out too, so you’ve got your pick of great animated shows to choose from.

Just be sure to keep an eye on your cabbages!

“My catchphrase!” Image : Nickelodeon

