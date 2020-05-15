We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

Time to Warm Up Those Feet for Another Friday Gif Party!

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:gif party
gif partyio9 gif partyAvatar the last airbenderavatar: the legend of korrashe-ra and the princesses of power
5
Save
Aang can’t stop the beat.
Image: Nickelodeon

Congratulations folks: We did it! Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally on Netflix, just in time for the weekend. And luckily, you don’t need a secret Fire Nation dance party to celebrate. All you need are a few fun gifs.

Advertisement

Leave your favorite party gifs in the comments below, because we got through another week of social distancing and dammit that’s something to be proud of! Bonus points for gifs in honor of one of the best television shows in history, Avatar: The Last Airbender, or its successor The Legend of Korra. Heck, the final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is out too, so you’ve got your pick of great animated shows to choose from.

Advertisement

Just be sure to keep an eye on your cabbages!

“My catchphrase!”
Image: Nickelodeon

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Noted Sports Fan LeSean McCoy Didn’t Realize How Seriously Nerds Take the MCU

Looming Landslide in Alaska Could Trigger Enormous Tsunami at Any Moment, Scientists Warn

Dead Drop: Keep the UFO News Cycle Coming

It's Official: Another Star Trek Spinoff Is on the Way With Captain Pike and Spock