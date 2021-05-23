Tig Notaro Returns as Jett Reno in Season Four of Star Trek: Discovery

Tig Nataro as Engineer Jett Reno Image : CBS All-Access

Season four of Star Trek: Discovery started production in November 2020. While writing for the series has wrapped, filming still continues. And returning for the new season is comedian Tig Notaro. Notaro’s character Jett Reno debuted in season two episode “Brother” and has been a recurring character since her debut.

In a recent interview with the AV Club, Notaro confirms she’s in Toronto reprising her role as engineer Jett Reno. The comedian enjoys balancing her stand-up shows with her Star Trek role as the show’s schedule is surprisingly flexible.

“One of the fun parts about Star Trek: Discovery, for me, is that they let me just pop in from time to time. Often I hear like, “Oh, they don’t use you enough,” or, “How come they’re not letting you…?” I’m like, “Star Trek lets me do whatever.” I have a full career doing stand-up and other projects and the fact that they’re so flexible with making my schedule work.”

One of the highlights of filming for Notaro is the comedic dialogue on the show. Fans of hers are so impressed with the writing, and they think she is improvising.

“I’ve heard people say, “Oh, I can tell you were riffing on Star Trek,” and I’m like, “No. No, I’m not. Somebody wrote that for me and they did a really great job.” It’s not my go-to to show up on a TV show or movie and just say, “Hey, I’d like to kind of go nuts here. I’m going to riff a bit.” If it comes up organically in a scene, or the director encourages us to, or my scene partner is going off, maybe something will happen. But I typically just try to learn my lines and do what they wrote.”

Jett Reno’s first appearance takes place when The Discovery finds the wreckage of the USS Hiawatha, which was believed to be lost in space after the war. Inside the ship, they find chief engineer Jett Reno nursing the last survivors. She is then given a job on the Discovery and has been there ever since.

I love Star Trek: Discovery, and I am excited about the new season!

