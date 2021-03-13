Tiffany Haddish Will Star in Mystery Girl on Netflix

Image : Alberto Alburquerque/Dark Horse

Tiffany Haddish will star in and produce Netflix’s adaptation of Mystery Girl. The Dark Horse comic, created by Paul Tobin, follows Trine, a psychic with no memory of the last 10 years of her life, and only an omniscient voice in her head guiding her. She meets Cooper, a cop, who wants her to help him solve a case that gets them both framed for murder.

The film will be directed by McG, most recently behind The Babysitter films but also Charlie’s Angels and Charlies Angels: Full Throttle and most importantly he was an executive producer on The OC. Only one man can help Trine and that’s Sandy Cohen.

No word yet on the rest of the cast, but I can safely say we ready.

