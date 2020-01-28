Three Star Wars Resistance Ships Were in The Rise of Skywalker

Flying from a cartoon into live-action. Image : Disney XD

The animated series Star Wars Resistance ended earlier this week with little indication of what would come next for the characters. Turns out, though, the fates of three main characters may have been revealed last month in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



“Well, one thing we do know is that among the 14,000 ships that arrive with Lando Calrissian over Exegol in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are the Fireball, Jarek Yeager’s racer, and Torra Doza’s ship,” Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo told StarWars.com. Industrial Light and Magic created photo-realistic, digital models of the three Resistance ships for the movie, and you can see them below.

The Fireball from Star Wars Resistance, as recreated for The Rise of Skywalker. Image : StarWars.com Torra Doza’s ship from Star Wars Resistance, as recreated for The Rise of Skywalker. Image : StarWars.com Jarek Yeager’s racer from Star Wars Resistance, as recreated for The Rise of Skywalker. Image : StarWars.com 1 / 3

Now, I’ve seen The Rise of Skywalker multiple times and didn’t spot those ships, but that scene moves pretty fast. Odds are once it comes home and fans can frame-by-frame their digital copies, someone will find them in there. As we’ve pointed out in the past, there are lots and lots of recognizable ships in the finale, including the Ghost from Star Wars Rebels.



My question, though, is why stop at these three? Is the Colossus there? (We think so, but aren’t sure.) Wasn’t Hype Fazon the best pilot on the platform? Where was he? Tam was back by this point, is she not still a pilot? And where are the other Aces? However, I’m guessing those questions all have the same answer: These ships were far from consequential to the story being told, and having them in there at all should be enough for fans of the series.

Plus, their inclusion, in any iteration, serves as post-script to the series, potentially revealing that Kaz, Yeager, and Tora may still together and fighting with the Resistance. That’s if they’re flying those ships, of course. Hidalgo doesn’t confirm if the characters are aboard those ships, just that the ships are in the movie.

It’s also worth mentioning this isn’t the first time ILM has taken an animated ship and made it photo-real. The Ghost from Star Wars Rebels not only appears in The Rise of Skywalker, but it’s also in Rogue One as well. At the time, we talked to the team behind it about how that happened.

Star Wars Resistance ended on Sunday and you can read about it at this link. The first season is now available on Disney+, with the full second season joining it later this month. Read more about that here.

