Three New Featurettes Dive Deeper Into The Witcher's Main Characters

A new video offers an introduction to The Witcher’s Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra Photo : Netflix

We’re less than two weeks until The Witcher is finally released and fans can binge the highly-anticipated fantasy show just a fast as humanly possible. When that happens, they’ll become instantly familiar with the show’s version of franchise favorites like Yennefer of Vengerberg, Princess Cirilla, and, of course, Geralt of Rivia.

If you’d like a leg up on that knowledge though, Netflix is happy to help. The streaming giant released three mini-featurettes about those characters, played by Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Henry Cavill respectively. Each contains some new footage and insight into some of the show’s main characters.

Advertisement

While each of these featurettes are interesting, they’re just a taste of what the series will deliver when it’s released on December 20. An appetizer, if you will. And that full meal has never been closer.

Oh, and don’t forget. A second season is already in the works.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.