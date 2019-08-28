We come from the future
Toys and Collectibles

Three Legendary Marvel Comics Covers Are Getting the Limited Edition Poster Treatment

Germain Lussier
Filed to:This is Awesome
3.5K
2
1
Three of the most iconic comic books ever can now decorate your walls.
Image: Marvel Comics/Grey Matter Art
Toys and CollectiblesAction figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.
PrevNextView All

Starting tomorrow you can get Amazing Fantasy #15, Uncanny X-Men #1, and The Incredible Hulk #181 for $40 each. Now, they’re limited edition posters instead of the actual comics—but for most of us, that’s probably as close as we’ll ever get to owning those legendary issues.

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of Marvel Comics, Grey Matter Art is taking the historic first appearances of Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Wolverine and recreating them into screenprints. Each is a 16 x 24-inch poster in editions of 150 or 125. They go on sale Thursday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET at this link. Here’s a closer look.

Amazing Fantasy #15: Story by Stan Lee, art by Steve Ditko, cover art by Jack Kirby. Edition of 150.
Image: Marvel Comics/Grey Matter Aet
Incredible Hulk #181: Story by Len Wein, art by Herb Trimpe and Jack Abel, cover art by Herb Trimpe. Edition of 125.
Image: Marvel Comics/Grey Matter Art
Uncanny X-Men #1: Story by Stan Lee, art and cover by Jack Kirby. Edition of 125.
Image: Marvel Comics/Grey Matter Art

Now, if you wanted to own those comics for real, it would cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the condition. Maybe more. And yet, it’s almost (emphasis on “almost”) as nice to have them in this format. Here you don’t have to worry about damaging 50-year-old paper worth as much as a house, and still celebrate just how historic and important these comic books were and continue to be. Before these issues were released on spinner racks in drug stores across the world, no one knew who “Spider-Man” was. Or the “X-Men.” Or “Wolverine.” Today, they’re among the most famous characters ever created.

These posters are pretty special. Here’s the link again.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

Share This Story

https://io9.gizmodo.com/three-legendary-marvel-comics-covers-are-getting-the-li-1837665748

80 Years And Still Going Strong

All the Cozy New Comics Series to Settle in With This Fall
Marvel Comics Is Doubling Down on Its Misguided Crusade to Remain ‘Apolitical,’ and It's Using Captain America to Do It [Updated]
A New Sacrifice Gives House and Powers of X's Main Character a Fascinating New Mission
Marvel's Star Wars Series Is Coming to a Close This November
Stan Lee’s Daughter Claims No One From Marvel or Disney Reached Out After His Death
Art Spiegelman Withdrew His Introduction to a Marvel Comics Collection After Publisher Tried to Remove His Anti-Trump Comments
30 Very Good Sci-Fi Dogs
House of X's Game-Changing Reveal Is Already Presenting Intriguing Possibilities for Familiar Foes
This Collection of Marvel's Earliest Comics Is Absolutely, Well, Marvelous

About the author

Germain Lussier
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

EmailTwitterPosts