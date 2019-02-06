Photo: Official Avatar (Twitter)

Sorry to any Seed Bearer fans out there. You may not be one with Ewya just yet.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new film Alita: Battle Angel, writer-director James Cameron talked about that recent “leak” of Avatar titles that the internet went wild over. The titles were rumored to be Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

“Those titles are amongst titles that are in consideration and no final decisions have been made yet,” Cameron said.

One final decision that has been made is a new addition to the cast. (Or at least, a new announcement of a cast member, considering Cameron has already completed large chunks of filming). It’s multiple Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, best known for her roles on Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos. According to the casting announcement she’s “General Ardmore, the Commander in charge of the RDA’s interests” in multiple sequels.

“Edie Falco is one of the greats,” Cameron tweeted. “I can’t wait to watch her kick some ass on the big screen.”

Since it’s been a decade since Avatar was released in theaters, you may not remember that RDA stands for “Resources Development Administration.” It’s the company (led by Giovanni Ribisi) that’s on Pandora fighting the Na’vi and is seemingly defeated at the end of the film. Well, it seems that’s not good enough—so now, an even more powerful person is coming in. She’s played by Falco, and she may even get hands-on.

Whether or not she (along with other newcomers like Kate Winslet) will be starring in a movie called “Avatar: The Seed Bearer,” though, is still up in the air.

