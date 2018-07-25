Image: HBO

HBO has been hard at work figuring out how it’s going to continue the Game of Thrones legacy. This included commissioning a whopping five potential spinoffs set within the A Song of Ice and Fire universe. Now that one has been approved, it looks like the other ones have gotten the Ned Stark treatment.



HBO president Casey Bloys revealed at the Television Critics Association today that the “Golden Age of Heroes” prequel (still unnamed officially), helmed by Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin, is the only Game of Thrones series fans should be expecting for the time being. During the TCA presentation, as reported by IndieWire, Bloys said Goldman and Martin’s pitch is their next hopeful Game of Thrones series and “there are no plans to make any others at this point.” Bloys added that this was part of their plan, that HBO’s goal was to start with a lot of options and narrow them down to, ideally, one solid show. Quality over quantity, as it were.

“The reason we did multiple scripts, in the development process, [is] out of five we’d be lucky to get one we’re excited about,” Bloys said.

The ASoIaF prequel will take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, focusing on Westeros’ descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into the darkest (and longest) night. It’s still in the pilot stage, and Bloys said there are plans to shoot it sometime next year. Right now, HBO is looking for a director to helm the pilot, as well as finding the initial cast. As far as that final season of the series that started in all, Game of Thrones, Bloys said we should expect it sometime in the first half of 2019. Maybe. Hopefully.

We’ll see.