Thor: Love and Thunder's Russell Crowe Teases His Divine Role

Asgard is far from the only realm of Gods. Image : Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

The Dungeons & Dragons movie and Indiana Jones 5 pick up a few more mysterious stars. Bill Murray gazes upon Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s mini-pufts. Zack Snyder says that sure, Army of the Dead just also has some robot zombies. Plus, James Gunn offers a tiny update on the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. Spoilers away!



Advertisement

Thor: Love and Thunder

During a recent interview with the Australian radio station Joy 94.9 (via Coming Soon) Russell Crowe revealed he’s playing Zeus—father figure of Marvel’s version of the Olympian pantheon—in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Indiana Jones 5

According to The Wrap, Thomas Kretschmann has joined the cast of Indiana Jones 5 in a currently undisclosed role.



G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

Dungeons & Dragons

Deadline reports My Spy’s Chloe Coleman has joined the cast of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie in an undisclosed role.

Advertisement

Army of the Dead



Zack Snyder revealed Army of the Dead includes mysterious “robot zombies” in a recent interview with Movie Web.

I had the idea from the beginning that these zombies were going to embody an evolution, that they were on their way to becoming something else, not stagnant like the zombies we’re used to. It was a way to make them fresh, while still delivering the zombie canon in some ways. I really wanted this sort of weird ambiguity to their origins – which, of course, we’ll explore in the animated series. And without giving away too much…if you pay close attention, there’s a number of zombies that are clearly not zombies. You see normal zombies and then you see some robot zombies. Are they monitors that the government has placed among the zombies to monitor them? Are they technology from the other world? What’s happening there?

Advertisement

The Djinn

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for The Djinn available On Demand May 14.

Photo : IFC Midnight

Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

A new video sees Bill Murray reacting to the Mini-Pufts before saying to Ivan Reitman, “T hat—that’s got the feel...doesn’t it?”

Bloodthirsty

/Film has a clip from Bloodthirsty, the new film about a vegan musician turning into a werewolf.

The Lockdown Hauntings

The ghost of a serial killer capitalizes on covid-19 in the trailer for The Lockdown Hauntings starring Tony Todd.

American Horror Story

TMZ reports Paris Jackson will appear in the second half of American Horror Story’s tenth season in a currently undisclosed role.

Advertisement

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Finally, James “Long Elf” Gunn has finished writing The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+.

Advertisement

Banner art by Jim Cook