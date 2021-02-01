Thor: Love and Thunder Set Pictures Tease Some Wild New Costumes

Thor’s got a new look coming real soon. Image : Marvel Studios

Ernie Hudson talks Winston’s role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The Matrix 4's real title may have been uncovered. Get a look at Umbrella Academy’s mysterious new Sparrows. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Batwoman, and new WandaVision posters. Spoilers, assemble!



Thor: Love and Thunder

New pictures from the set reveal an updated costume for Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, and a very Thunderstrike-y getup for Chris Hemsworth. Head on over to the Daily Mail to see more.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Appearing as a guest on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Ernie Hudson stated Winston Zeddemore is finally “a complete character” in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Yep! Yep, thanks to Jason Reitman. Winston is definitely a complete character. We don’t know a damn thing about Winston. With Bill Murray, we see him in his little studio, or Danny in his little lab, we get a sense of what is outside of what we’re seeing. But with Winston, he’s just there. He just pops up. In the beginning, there was a backstory. Just before we started shooting, they wrote him out. Basically, instead of coming in page eight, he came in at page 68. All the backstory where I come in and we talk about who I am and I’m auditioning and explaining what I do, he just says, ‘If there’s a steady paycheck in it, I’ll believe anything you say.’ I find that a funny line, but you don’t get to know who this guy is. It’s a funny bit, but unfortunately, it doesn’t give you a lot to play. So as an actor, you have to bring all of that with you, and hopefully, people will see it. I think the studio probably worked overtime to try and make sure that the Ghostbusters were always thought of as three guys. I think it’s the fans — and I really appreciate the fans who really embraced the character — and at one point Winston was one of the best-selling dolls they had, and they were surprised. I think that’s because fans really loved the character.

[Comic Book]

The Matrix 4

A Matrix 4 crew jacket appears to confirm the film is officially titled The Matrix Resurrections.

The Adam Project

Mark Ruffalo shared a photo of himself with Ryan Reynolds in Shawn Levy’s upcoming father-son time travel film, The Adam Project.

Passing on the birds and the bees knowledge to my son in #TheAdamProject, @vancityreynolds. He was clearly having a little difficulty following because I was using the elephants and the chickens to try and add some flare to the story of love. 🐘🐓 📸: @doanegregory

The Umbrella Academy

Actor Justin H. Min has our first look at season three’s Sparrow Academy.

American Gods

Bilquis is taken hostage in the synopsis for “The Unseen”, the fourth episode of season three.

Bilquis has been taken captive and finds herself caught in the middle of an identity crisis, but Shadow and Technical Boy join forces to find her; Wednesday decides to visit a group of Lords of Valhalla, a nearby chapter of a biker gang.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Hiram cuts Riverdale High’s budget in the synopsis for “Homecoming”, the February 17 episode of Riverdale.

HE FIGHT FOR RIVERDALE HIGH — Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Alice (Mädchen Amick), Archie (KJ Apa) and Kevin (Casey Cott) fight to keep Riverdale High’s doors open after learning that its budget had been cut by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative when she discovers Chad (guest star Chris Mason) is having her followed. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) starts a new job after debt collectors show up in Riverdale. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#505). Original airdate 2/17/2021.

[KSiteTV]

Charmed

Charmed celebrates Valentine’s Day in the trailer for its February 14 return episode, “Triage”.

HIGH STAKES – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must come to terms with their romantic relationships as they face the greatest sacrifice of their lives. Also starring Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro (episode #303). Original airdate 2/14/2021.

Legacies

Hope finds herself transported to “a summer camp slasher flick” in the synopsis for “This is What It Takes”, the February 18 episode of Legacies.

FACING REALITY — After one of their own goes missing, Alaric (Matthew Davis) suggests Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) turn to the therapy box, which thrusts her into a twisted game set in a summer camp slasher flick. Meanwhile, Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) attempt to spend some time with MG (Quincy Fouse) doesn’t go quite as planned, and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) makes a big decision about her future. Aria Shahghasemi, Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. Darren Grant and Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#305). Original airdate 2/18/2021

[KSiteTV]

Black Lightning

The Kobra Cartel’s war with the 100 heats up in the synopsis for “The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two.”

WAR – The war between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel rages on. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) continues to be concerned about Jefferson (Cress Williams). Lastly, Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) curiosity is piqued by a new boy at school. Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway and Chantel Chuy also star. The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Billie Woodruff (#402). Original airdate 2/15/2021.

[KSiteTV]

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Two Sentence Horror Stories takes on the U.S. health care system and Native American genocide in the synopses for “Ibeji” and “Manifest Destiny”.

Ibeji - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) I SWEAR I WOKE UP, I KNOW I’M NOT DREAMING - When her twin sister is paralyzed suddenly from a stroke, a Nigerian American nurse must protect her from a broken medical system’s neglect, and a dark force that feeds on the most vulnerable and unprotected. Martyne Musau and Nicole Nkowkolo star. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Melody Cooper and Stephanie Adams-Santos. (#209). Original airdate 2/16/2021. Manifest Destiny - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF - An Indigenous man faces dark history when he and his girlfriend visit an Old West reenactment for their podcast. Joel Oulette, Christie Burke, Brian Cyburt and Steve Bacic star. Kimani Ray Smith directed the episode written by Ryan Harris and Migizi Pensoneau. (#210). Original airdate 2/16/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

WandaVision

Screen Rant has a new pair of character posters for both Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo.



Photo : Disney+

Photo : Disney+

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew continues her investigation into the Aglaeca’s curse with Bess in photos from “The Fate of the Buried Teasure”. Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Batwoman

Finally, Batwoman searches for a kidnapper in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Fair Skin, Blue Eyes”.

As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) attempts to fight the proliferation of Snake Bite through Gotham, a random encounter forces her to revisit her painful past. Empowered by her new role, Ryan Wilder is determined to ensure others like her don’t go unnoticed. Meanwhile, those closest to Kate are given a good reason to believe she is still alive, forcing unexpected alliances and betrayals. Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert (#204).

