This YouTuber Turned an RC Plane Into The Mandalorian's Razor Crest

The Mandalorian’s ship, the Razor Crest. Image : Disney/Lucasfilm

Well, what do you know? Turns out that space ship is more aerodynamic than it looks.

Not that it was easy to get into a flyable state. As YouTuber ajw61185 demonstrates in his video, making a flyable version of the Razor Crest, the ship the eponymous Mandalorian pilots in The Mandalorian, is possible but tricky. In his newest YouTube video, the creator shows how he turned the ship into a miniature airplane, complete with remote-controlled flight that’s pretty zippy.

Made out of depron, a type of foam, with gunmetal gray paint and the base of a E-Flite Ultrix flight kit, this small ship, weighing in at 55grams, actually manages to defy the not-actually-built-for-flying design of Star Wars spaceships (hey, you don’t have to worry about wind resistance in space) to get pretty high up there. In the video, the creator shows both how it flies and how it was made, so if you’re an intrepid DIYer you could theoretically build your own.

Now I just want to see if he can get it to fly with a very small Baby Yoda riding on it.

