This Week's Toys Definitely Didn't See This Coming

Image : EXO, Hasbro, and Lego

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest and snazziest merchandise on the internet. This week, Star Wars: The Bad Batch descends on the world of Lego, while Star Trek beams itself back up to action figures, and... no one can withstand beach balls of this magnitude!? Check it out!



Image : EXO-6

EXO-6 Star Trek: First Contact Captain Jean-Luc Picard Sixth-Scale Figure

Star Trek has flirted with 1:6 scale figures before, but CBS’s latest partnership with EXO has high hopes to go beyond and deliver figures from every iteration of the franchise. Things are kicking off with Jean-Luc Picard, and surprisingly, it’s not Patrick Stewart’s captain as he appeared in The Next Generation— i t’s his later movie uniform, specifically from First Contact. Complete with an alternate vest jacket, a phaser rifle and pistol , and open and closed tricorders, Picard also comes with various sets of hands to hold all those wonderful toys. Added bonus? The gripping hands could just as equally be used to pose him doing the real Picard maneuver: tugging his jacket down in place whenever he stood up from the Enterprise captain’s chair. Picard is set to cost $190 when he releases later this year. [Toyark]

Image : Lego

Lego Star Wars: The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle

Dropping just in time for the Clone Wars spin-off to hit Disney+, Lego’s new 969-piece The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle set includes the shuttle itself, two speeder bikes, a g onk droid, and minifigure versions of Tech, Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Echo—otherwise known as the bad batch of clones that didn’t turn out quite right. You can pre-order it now, but the set’s not expected to ship until August 1, well after the series will conclude its 16-episode run.

Image : Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys RoboCop 2 SDCC 2021 Exclusive Robert Cop 2 Variant

Knockoff toys are a genuine problem for toymakers, but at the same time they’re also a source of much hilarity for collectors. One of the most memorable bootlegs of all time, shared across the internet millions of times, is a knockoff RocoCop 2 figure simply named “Robert Cop 2,” which, thanks to its ill-gotten fame, is almost more collectible than the real thing. So for San Diego Comic- Con 2021, Hiya Toys, who currently produces RoboCop figures, is releasing its own 3.75-inch Robert Cop 2 figure as a $20 exclusive for the convention. You’re mostly just paying for the novelty packaging, but you don’t hear us complaining.

Image : Amazon

Giant Six-Foot Inflatable Star Wars Death Star Beach B all

The real Death Star was capable of destroying entire planets, but you’ll have to set your destructive sights a little lower with this six-foot wide Death Star beach ball that can only wipe out small groups of children, sand castles, elaborate cakes, and champagne glass towers with a single toss. It’s recommended for users aged 12 and older, because anyone younger and smaller than that will simply be bowled over like Indiana Jones escaping a booby trap. Amazon lists it, but it appears to be currently sold out, so here’s h oping it will restock before the summer officially arrives.

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Marvel Avengers Age of Ultron Quicksilver Legends Series Figure

Hasbro isn’t exactly running out of characters from the Marvel universe to turn into action figures , but that hasn’t stopped it from immortalizing one of the MCU’s shortest- lived heroes in articulated plastic: Quicksilver... no, not the Quicksilver that surprised everyone during WandaVision, the other Pietro that died in Sokovia. Pre-orders for the $26.50 figure started earlier this week and despite the character being mostly forgotten in the MCU, it’s already sold out. But a lot can happen between now and its September release, and there could be more chances to pre-order one.

Image : Numskull

Numskull Back To The Future 3D Desk Lamp and Wall Light

The Back to the Future trilogy might be second only to Star Wars when it comes to the number of coveted props featured in the films. Not only is the time-traveling DeLorean worth drooling over, it comes packed with other collectible gadgets, including the famed flux capacitor and the time circuits—which Numskull has recreated as a $30 desk lamp or wall lamp if you’re willing to go to the trouble of mounting it. It can be powered by a micro USB cable or three AAA batteries if you want to go cordless, and while the numbers indicating when you’re going, when you are, and when you’ve been light up, they unfortunately can’t be changed. Which is too bad because this would have made for a great alarm clock.

