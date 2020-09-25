We come from the future
This Week's Gif Party Is a Tribute to Supergirl

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:gif party
gif partySupergirlMelissa BenoistcwDC EntertainmentWarner Brosdc cw-verse
10
1
Gif: The CW

Earlier this week we learned that the CW’s Supergirl would be coming to an end after six seasons. Though that means there’s still an entire season left to air, it also means that the end is nigh for the fan-favorite series. So what’s left to do but celebrate the show (including crossovers!) and its characters past and present (cough, Cat Grant) in gif form?

Share your favorites in the comments below! Bonus points for anything involving singing and/or dancing.

Gif: The CW
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

