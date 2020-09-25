This Week's Gif Party Is a Tribute to Supergirl

Earlier this week we learned that the CW’s Supergirl would be coming to an end after six seasons. Though that means there’s still an entire season left to air, it also means that the end is nigh for the fan-favorite series. So what’s left to do but celebrate the show (including crossovers!) and its characters past and present (cough, Cat Grant) in gif form?
