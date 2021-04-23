This Week's Best Toys Are Packing Baby Yoda Heat

Image : Lego, Medicom, and Hasbro

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round- up of the latest toy news and tempting plastic goodness. This week: Luigi hops in on the Lego Super Mario fun, Hasbro returns to The Clone Wars, and you can have the power... to wield a very large He-Man sword. Check it out!



Image : Lego

Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course

Long considered Mario’s sad- sack younger sibling, Luigi has been slowly climbing the fan favorite ladder thanks to Nintendo’s Year of Luigi back in 2013 and his own games with the Luigi’s Mansion series. If you needed more proof that Luigi’s star was on the rise, Lego has revealed a new version of its Lego Super Mario Starter Course featuring the green plumber leading the charge . It’s available for pre-order now for $60 with shipping expected on August 1 and includes new challenges like a seesaw and baddies like Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba. It also comes with a new Pink Yoshi figure as well as new game sound effects not available with Mario.

Image : Medicom

Medicom Mafex The Mandalorian IG-11 and Grogu

We may be well beyond IG-11's heroic sacrifice in the first season finale of The Mandalorian, but Medicom is honoring the droid assassin-turned-very-aggressive-nanny with its latest Mafex figure. Clocking in at over 7″ tall, IG-11 comes with two blasters to go commando with, a serving tray complete with drinks, and even a swappable chest piece to display his self-destruct device. But his best accessory is, of course, little Grogu himself, packed away in his satchel to be hoisted around IG-11's chest. IG’s set to release in Japan in January of next year, for about $99. [Medicom]

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Tiger Electronics Jurassic Park LCD Video Game

We all knew we were getting the same basic gameplay every time we bought one of Tiger’s electronic games, but somehow the packaging and artwork on the handhelds made us completely forget that fact, and it’s happening again almost 3o years later. Last year Hasbro revealed it was bringing back a handful of Tiger’s classic handheld LCD games, but apparently those four were just the beginning because come August it will also release the original Jurassic Park version, which has players dodging dinos while trying to escape the park. Let’s not pretend this is going to hold anyone’s attention for longer than a few minutes, but for $15 who’s complaining?

Factory Entertainment Masters Of The Universe Power Sword Limited Edition Prop Replica

You to, can have The Power!!!!!!!, as long as you can hold up Factory Entertainment’s 40"+ long, stainless-steel-bladed replica of Prince Adam’s iconic, transformative weapon from Masters of the Universe. Adapting the simple, clean aesthetic of the classic cartoon, the sword also has a leather wrapped handle. You’ll have to put down a pretty penny to have the power though: the sword is set to release early next year for the hefty prince’s ransom of $550. [Factory]

Image : Playmobil

Playmobil Dragons: Race to the Edge Figures

What started as a fun animated film (surprisingly not made by Pixar) back in 2010 with How to Train Your Dragon has grown into a huge franchise with countless sequels, books, several animated series, and lots of toys, including Playmobil’s latest additions based on the Dragons: Race to the Edge cartoon that ran for five seasons. The new sets should be available starting today and include Hiccup and Toothless ($35), Astrid and Stormfly ($35), Snotlout and Hookfang ($35), Fishlegs and Meatlug ($40), Ruffnut and Tuffnut with Barf and Belch ($55), as well as smaller $30 set that includes Gobber the Belch with a Sheep Sling and target baskets—two critical components for holding dragon racing competitions.

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series 50th Anniversary Clone Wars Figures

Hasbro’s excuse to celebrate Lucasfilm’s 50th a nniversary with as many figures as possible continues, this time with a throwback to the 2008 era of action figures for the then-new Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Four figures, exclusive to Target, are joining the 6" line in special package replicating the casings the original 2008 3.75" figures were in: Anakin and Obi-Wan, featuring realistic takes on their Clone Wars styles, as well as Arc Trooper Echo and Clone Pilot Hawk. They’re set to be available at the retailer this summer, for $25 apiece. [Toyark]

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Monopoly: Jurassic Park Edition Board Game

Hasbro could have simply re-released the original version of Monopoly with its play money updated to include the iconic Jurassic Park T-rex silhouette and we’d have lined up to buy it, but Monopoly: Jurassic Park Edition goes much farther with the theme. In addition to rexbucks, the game has players collecting iconic properties from around Isla Nublar and trying to build fences to protect them, because w hile the game’s standard tokens have been replaced by characters from the movie, there’s also an additional T-rex token that stomps around the board causing damage and costing players money. The $30 game even includes the Jurassic Park front gate that when activated plays either the movie’s theme song or a dinosaur roar, letting players know how much money they can collect. Life finds a payday.

Image : CubicFun

CubicFun Light-up Titanic 3D Puzzle

For a while 3D puzzles were the rage, and then we all got smartphones and silently judging our friends’ weird-looking babies on Instagram became a more enjoyable way to pass the time. But over a year into a pandemic we’re all running out of distractions (and weird babies), so now’s as good a time as any to jump back into 3D puzzles with this 34-inch long detailed replica of the Titanic

you can build without the need for tape or glue. Made from pre-cut printed paper attached to foam board for rigidit y, the $46 puzzle ups the ante with included LED string lights that can be carefully installed to make the ship, and its countless windows, glow at night.

