Photo: AMC

If you like people gracefully moving around in slow motion, and zombies, do we have the video for you.

A new promo for the 10th season of The Walking Dead was just released which, let’s be honest, isn’t really newsworthy. There are new promos for big shows like The Walking Dead released every day. What makes this one noteworthy though is the craftsmanship behind it.

Advertisement

It’s really and truly beautiful. Check it out.

We mean, come on. Slow-motion hair, samurai swords, Whisperers putting on zombie skins? That’s a wonderful promo. Things are probably going to be less wonderful for the characters on the show, though, as they try to exist alongside the Whisperers with a showdown all but inevitable. But, as the promo says, they think they can silence them.

We’ll see when The Walking Dead returns October 6.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.