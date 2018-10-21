Image: Warner Bros.

He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named gets the clay treatment. It’s impressive.

Sculpture is a long, difficult process, an exceptionally challenging art form to master, but Steven Richter makes it look as easy as a first-year spell in this timelapse video, which sees him shaping a piece of clay into a convincing bust of Voldemort himself in just under three minutes. How long did it take him in real life? Well, in the world of magic, some answers are best left unsaid.



This Voldemort, clearly based on the movie version, is as intimidating as he is awe-inspiring to look at. At least, unless you make him dance. Hee hee, look at him go.



The latest Harry Potter film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, comes to theaters November 16.