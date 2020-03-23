This Vivarium Clip Puts Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots in a Sinister Maze

Buying a house has never been worse than in Vivarium. Photo : Saban Films

If ever there was a time to release a movie about the terrors of being trapped in your own house, it’s now. That movie is called Vivarium and io9 has an exclusive new clip for you today.

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, Vivarium is about a couple (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) who go house hunting and end up trapped in a sinister development they’re unable to escape. They’re then presented with a horrible option to win their freedom, one that’ll mess with their heads, and yours.

No, Vivarium is not directly related to the world’s current self-quarantined lifestyle, but its sci-fi spin on themes of isolation and fear will ring more true now than ever before. Check out this clip.

This clip is from early on in the film, on the day the couple first find themselves looking at the inescapable neighborhood. T hat sense of menace and dread you might feel from watching is present throughout the entire movie, which is actually quite good. Here’s our non-spoiler review:

If your interest is piqued, there’s good news: The movie will be here sooner than you realized. Vivarium hits VOD and Digital HD on March 27.

