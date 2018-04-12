Avengers: Infinity War is just around the corner, so it’s time to talk about one of the most beloved ships in the MCU: Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. In this latest (and possibly greatest) episode of Total Shipshow, Kotaku’s Gita Jackson talks about why “Stucky” is the best Friend Ship out there—and why all Steve wants is to co-parent a puppy with Bucky.

For this episode, we reached out to the MCU fandom for some original artwork all about Steve and Bucky. We got some amazing submissions—so much so, that we made an extra slideshow featuring some of our favorites. Thanks to everyone for your amazing artwork. Avengers: Infinity War may come out April 27, but the Stucky ship has been inside our hearts all along.

Courtesy Petite-Madame VonApple Courtesy Riz Rizz Courtesy MintMintDoodles Courtesy Katie Wadley Courtesy panda Courtesy tasteslikekeys Courtesy Sa Vu Courtesy Jenny Arania Courtesy Jessie Lucid Courtesy panda 1 / 10

Clarification: In the video, one of the artists, Megan Kluck, more commonly goes by the moniker tasteslikekeys.