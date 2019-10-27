We come from the future
This Video Showcases All the Myriad Transformations of Pennywise the Clown

Julie Muncy
Filed to:It: Chapter 2
From It Chapter Two.
Image: Warner Bros.

Pennywise, the antagonist of all iterations of Stephen King’s It and its adaptations, is generally a very menacing clown. But he’s not only a menacing clown—he’s also a freaky shapeshifter with a penchant for creative disguises and the occasional goofy stint as, like, a fish tank or something.*

In a new video, the good folks at Tell It Animated explore the various forms of Pennywise in all the adaptations of King’s story, from the classic 1990s miniseries through the 2017-19 film series, and also including an Indian miniseries adaptation that I didn’t know existed, but am now extremely curious about.

Pennywise, as it turns out, has a lot of visually interesting permutations. I’m personally disappointed how few times these go to the “giant interdimensional hell spider” well, but we can’t always get what we want. What’s your favorite Pennywise form? I’m partial to the old witch, and to the short clown whose critical, terrible flaw is that he’s short. I know how that feels, bud.

*I don’t think he actually turns into a fish tank.

Julie Muncy
io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

