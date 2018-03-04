Photo: 20th Century Fox

Most moviegoers may not know Doug Jones, but they’ve almost inevitably seen one of his roles.

The beloved monster in The Shape of Water? Doug Jones. The Fawn in Pan’s Labyrinth? Doug Jones. The Thin Man in Batman Returns, Saru in Star Trek: Discovery, Abe Sapien in Hellboy? That’s all Doug Jones, too. Jones has been in over 150 productions, including film and TV, usually acting under some sort of prosthetic or elaborate costume. He is, on his own, both one of the most influential actors of his generation and one of the best practical visual effects ever produced.

This video, courtesy of the YouTube channel Great Big Story, lets Jones introduce himself and his work in his own words, with (for once) his own face looking at the camera. If you’re not familiar with the legendary screen presence outside of his costume, this is a great place to start. Watch as he recounts his journey to screen, his fondness of mime, and the commercial that started it all.