This Video Goes Behind-the-Scenes on Star Trek: Discovery's Climactic Season 3 Finale

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy
Star Trek: Discovery
Star Trek: Discovery
From Star Trek: Discovery's third season.
From Star Trek: Discovery’s third season.
Image: CBS

That was a big one, wasn’t it?

Illustration for article titled This Video Goes Behind-the-Scenes on iStar Trek: Discovery/is Climactic Season 3 Finale

Now that the third season of Star Trek: Discovery is over, there are some big transformations to think about. In a new behind-the-scenes video, executive producers Michelle Paradise and Olatunde Osunsanmi along with some of the show’s stars reflect on what’s happened, how it means, and how it came to be.

What does it mean to recover from a horrible, earth-rending event? How do people come together and find a future together? These are the questions this season of Star Trek: Discovery wanted to ask, and much of this featurette is focused on the way the finale tries to answer those questions. It also has a lot of Doug Jones, which is always a good thing.

You can watch all of Star Trek: Discovery season 3 now on CBS All Access. 

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor.

