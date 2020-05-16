We come from the future
This Video Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at What We Do in the Shadows' Amazing Guest Stars

Julie Muncy
Filed to:What We Do In The Shadows
What We Do In The ShadowsMark HamillHaley Joel OsmentCraig RobinsonFXVampires
Mark Hamill as a very old vampire.
Image: FX
Image: FX

What We Do in the Shadows is already a great show. But a few great guest stars are working hard to elevate the proceedings.

The second season of What We Do in the Shadows is just busy with guest stars, from Craig Robinson and Haley Joel Osment to the legendary and wonderfully over-the-top Mark Hamill. In a new featurette on the FX YouTube channel, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at what it was like working with these guest stars, which also serves as a nice tease for the season if you haven’t been watching.

While the Mark Hamill cameo has been well-publicized, the rest of these guests are also pretty fun. Haley Joel Osment, in particular, is incredibly underrated as a funny actor. Also, it’s a delight, whenever he’s on-screen, to listen to see if he slips into the voice he uses for Sora from Kingdom Hearts. It’s wholesome, and hilarious.

What We Do in the Shadows airs on FX.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

