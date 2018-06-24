Image: Toei Company

Like any prolific director, anime legend Hayao Miyazaki has a few preoccupations in his writing. Particularly, he’s fascinated by the natural world, and the conflict between man’s desires and nature’s power.

In a new video, the thinkers over at Wisecrack (who, channel name notwithstanding, put out some pretty clever videos on philosophy) consider the philosophy behind Miyazaki’s famed reverence for nature, taking viewers on an introductory tour of the Japanese religion Shinto as it provides a framework for understanding Miyazaki’s films.

The video is a good little education in fifteen minutes, running through a large portion of Miyazaki’s library in brisk detail. Whether you’re an expert or a newcomer to Miyazaki’s films, it’s well worth a watch.