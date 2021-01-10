Luke with his classic blue. Image : Disney/Lucasfilm

In the movies, Luke Skywalker has only ever had the two lightsabers. In other canon materials, it’s a bit more complicated. Star Wars Explained can, uh, explain.

In a new video done in collaboration with Mr Sunday Movies, Alex from Star Wars Explained look into Luke’s laser sword past, which is more complicated than I thought. And a lot more fan service-y. Which seems about right on the money for the new Star Wars canon, for better or worse.

Alex does a great job explaining Star Wars material in a way that’s fun to listen to, and this is an intriguing little topic. It’s enjoyable to learn a li’l lore on a Sunday, if you ask me. This also reminds me how much I love gold lightsabers and wish there were more of them. More diverse lightsaber colors for everyone. (I’ll take pink.)

For more lore, check out the Star Wars Explained channel. It’s good stuff.

