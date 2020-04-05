We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesFantasy

This Video Essay Tries to Explain the Disaster That Is Cats

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Cats
CatsCats movieUniversalTom HooperWhy is Cats?Lindsay Ellis
14
Save
Taylor Swift as a cat. Cataylor Swift.
Taylor Swift as a cat. Cataylor Swift.
Image: Universal Pictures

In the not-so-distant past, Cats was the most fascinating and baffling thing we’d ever seen. Tom Hoopper’s wildly unnecessary and just plain wild adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical about cats pining for the sweet embrace of death is a profound, transfixing disaster. It raises a lot of questions. Namely, what? and why?

Noted video essayist and YouTuber Lindsay Ellis sets out to attempt to answer those questions in her new video, “Why is Cats?” It’s an hour-long treatise on the modern movie musical, the original stage show, and the bizarre and endlessly entertaining choices made by Hooper and his collaborators in the process of adapting it to the big screen. A warning, this video involves watching a lot of footage of the film Cats. Sometimes, this is distressing.

I’m not fully sure I came out of this video truly understanding Cats any better than I did before. But I understood more why people adore it, despite its strangeness and absolute trainwreck vibes. There is joy in finding and watching the most extra thing possibly imaginable. But honestly, I think looking at those special effects for this video’s runtime made me nauseous.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Hurricane Season on Top of a Pandemic Will Be a Nightmare

Cathy Yan Fought to Keep Birds of Prey's Most Upsetting Scene

Negan Has an Awkward Conversation in This Clip From The Walking Dead's Season 10 Finale

A Man on Lockdown Is Beset By His Action Figures in This Delightful Horror Short