Star Wars is definitely not hard sci-fi. It’s, as generally understood, very soft. But according to this video, it’s a bit less soft than you might think.
In a new video, YouTuber EC Henry focuses on the original Star Wars film, A New Hope, to explore the ways in which it’s not as fantastical a science fiction film as you might think, and in fact in several ways it is fairly grounded in terms of the mundanity of space life. Sure, there are the fantasy elements like the Force, but, especially in the original film, those live next to a meticulous attention to things like heat management, the mechanics of space travel, and realistic portrayal of things like depressurization and magnetics. It’s definitely imaginative, but it looks and feels somewhat realistic.
It’s an interesting argument, and one argued well, with examples of how the found future look of the film ties into the real aesthetics of space travel in the 1960s and early ‘70s. A New Hope is definitely not what we think of when we imagine hard science fiction, but it has more going for it in that department than we might think. Even if it isn’t always consistent in how it depicts it.
DISCUSSION
My take, as someone who grew up seeing the OT in the theaters, was always that Star Wars (aka A New Hope) and Empire Strikes Back were more old school “science fictional” than Return of the Jedi in terms of their depiction of the Force, which started out as closer to traditional depictions of psionic powers — levitation, telepathy, telekinesis, etc. When Palpatine unloaded on Luke with the Force Lightning in the climax of Return of the Jedi (feel free to enjoy the double entrendres there, folks) that felt more to me like something out of fantasy or comic books (I remember being reminded of Storm from the X-Men at the time).
Lucas, of course, tried to walk back the “Force is magic” thing by introducing the midi-chlorians in Phantom Menace, which, as a number of people have pointed out, were probably influenced by Madeleine L’Engle’s interpretation of mitochondria as spiritual organelles in her Wrinkle in Time sequel, A Wind in the Door. (IIRC, her argument was that they facilitated the evolution of multicellular life, giving rise to creatures capable of bearing souls that existed in the image of God.) Lucas was a bit more modest; he simply argued that the midi-chlorians were a symbiotic lifeform that allowed organic lifeforms to use the Force. This somehow got misinterpreted by fans as the Force being a kind of metaphysical version of herpes. And Lucas also abandoned the whole symbiotic theme in the other prequels, though maybe he meant to explore it in his unproduced sequel trilogy.
Anyway, by the ‘80s psi powers were falling out of favor with modern SF writers (their biggest booster had been the influential editor John W. Campbell, Jr., who’d died a decade earlier), so I imagine that this made Star Wars seem even more woo-ier to a certain subset of genre authors, particularly the cyberpunks. (If there is an anti-Star Wars, it’s probably Neuromancer.) But a lot of the Force in the first couple of movies is totally of a piece with ‘30s space opera, as were the midi-chlorians as described in the prequels.