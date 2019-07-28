Image: Marvel Studios

Smart Hulk is a good Hulk, and not just because he’s narratively fun. He’s also visually stunning, the culmination of a decade of Hulk technology. Marvel’s Hulk powers have never been so extensive.

This VFX reel, courtesy of CG Record, is a visual record of that fantastic technology. We’ve talked to ILM about their Hulk-creating powers before, and this is a great companion to that read. Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk here is both unrecognizable and entirely recognizable. It’s a level of transformation that still stuns me when I think too hard about it.

Now if only those artists got to put these skills to work in a Hulk solo movie, I’d be happy.



