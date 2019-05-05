Image: Pixar

Well, less walking. More hopping. Waddling?

Promotion of Toy Story 4, Pixar’s latest in the franchise designed to make you cry nostalgically about talking toys, has been haunted by the specter of Forky, the film’s new addition to the toy lineup. Forky, a sentient spork troublingly not named Sporky, is an art project created by Bonnie, who, perhaps because some uncaring celestial functionary misfiled the paperwork, is now designated a toy, and is thus alive.



This new TV spot for the film highlights Forky’s origin story (which we’ve discussed here), which involves Kindergarten arts and crafts and profound, troubling existential questions.



As our own Beth Elderkin put it: “I’m sure the people behind Toy Story 4 have thought things through, but here’s the thing: I’m not sure they’ve actually thought things through.”



Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21st.



