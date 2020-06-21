We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

This Trailer for The King's Man Takes Super Spy Action to the Early 20th Century

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:The King's Man
The King's ManKingsmanMatthew VaugnMark MillarDave Gibbonsralph fiennes20th Century FoxDisney
From a poster for The King's Man.
From a poster for The King’s Man.
Image: Disney
PrevNextView All

When shadowy masterminds threaten to descend the world into chaos, the Kingsman steps in. Even if his agency was only ust created. It’s prequel time.

Set in the early 20th century, The King’s Man is the newest film in the Kingsmen series of raunchy super spy flicks helmed by Matthew Vaughn, based on a comic book series by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. Starring Ralph Fiennes alongside Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, and Djimon Hounsou, this prequel shows the origins of the spy agency, amidst a global war and an evil plot apparently led by... Rasputin?

Well, if you’re going to pick a historical figure to be a supervillain, Rasputin’s definitely one of the best you’ve got to choose from. Majorly influential, maybe a wizard, and notoriously strange, he’s definitely the sort of guy an imaginary spy agency would be interested in. Also it looks like he’s a real fiend in a knife fight.

The King’s Man, produced by 20th Century Studios, is slated for release September 18th, though, in these days, all theatrical dates are tenuous. Disney also released a new poster for the film, which you can find below.

Poster for The King's Man.
Poster for The King’s Man.
Image: Disney

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

